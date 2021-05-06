Thanos was so last year and Colossus was so last month — this week, the internet is thirsty for a new fictional character, Billy. Who is Billy? He’s the creepy, bike-riding clown puppet from the Saw horror movie franchise, of course. He’s also shockingly ripped.

Do you want to play a game? You shouldn’t. (I’m sorry in advance.)

“Do I have your attention now?” the tweet reads, along with the handle for Saw Quotes. The account, which launched in January, is to Saw as Emo Kylo Ren is to Star Wars, with tweets like, “Hey, listen, I know the news media is all ‘Jigsaw Killer’ and ‘murderer’ but like it’s actually like — you never hear about the people I helped. Nobody calls me the Jigsaw Guy Whose Traps People Survive. Don’t let’em get you discouraged, you could absolutely get through this.” The sexy Billy pic (which already existed as a meme) appears to be part of a marketing campaign for Spiral: From the Book of Saw.

I’m #sponsored so excited for you guys to see my new movie Spiral, we all worked really hard on it, Chris and Sam are true professionals, fantastic guys, Lionsgate paid me very well to post this and I trust that the checks have cleared. — saw quotes (@jigsaw_quotes) May 4, 2021

AAAAAA fuck fuck fufuck aaaaa GODddd FUCK I SLICED MY FUuuuck- my fUCKing finger!!! On the STUPID new trap I— fuck get me a band aid aghHh shit that. That really stings. Fuck. Man. Ughh. — saw quotes (@jigsaw_quotes) May 4, 2021

Hey uhh @Saw… still waiting on those checks. Do you think this is a game? There are consequences for not playing by the rules. https://t.co/lQfIhVtSXq pic.twitter.com/W0fZsBD1MM — saw quotes (@jigsaw_quotes) May 6, 2021

That’s it, @Saw, your time is up. For years you have exploited my ingenuity for the sake of your films. Well today you must ask yourself – how far are you willing to go to take back what’s yours? pic.twitter.com/iC7m0EhIL6 — saw quotes (@jigsaw_quotes) May 6, 2021

“We apologize for our latest tweet, we believe our social media account has been compromised and we’re working on a solution,” the official Saw account tweeted after posting the pic (I can’t stop staring at the spiral nipples). Saw and Saw Quotes then started tweeting at (threatening) each other, which is not at all confusing.

The games have begun. I warned you… now you must play. https://t.co/E6yTlnBC8X — saw quotes (@jigsaw_quotes) May 6, 2021

Please cease and desist immediately. If you do not we will be forced to take legal action. — SPIRAL: SAW (@Saw) May 6, 2021

What do you want from us? We have money https://t.co/8Nb6grxQSG — SPIRAL: SAW (@Saw) May 6, 2021

Help!! Do any of you know these answers? https://t.co/n8XDVkIMz4 — SPIRAL: SAW (@Saw) May 6, 2021

The response to the photo was, let’s say, divided.

bring crop pics back @Twitter https://t.co/Ccai5M3OvS — amber alert for TAEHYUNG⁷ (@vminbkg) May 6, 2021

who taught Jigsaw about thirst traps? https://t.co/DAloJEONk7 — Lee Travis (@lostthenumbers) May 6, 2021

this is like what a Saw NFT would look like — Blumen (@BlumenkranzCT) May 6, 2021

tfw he asks you if you want to play a game https://t.co/CPYsTGyAYQ pic.twitter.com/LG0VInCsB2 — Dave Rhinna (@MetalDave815) May 6, 2021

Am I having a fever dream? https://t.co/sCrHZERo1N — ✩あみ✩ (@OyasuAmi) May 6, 2021

can i gnaw my arm off with my own teeth in exchange for never having seen this https://t.co/16btctzlPj — kelsey weekman (@kelsaywhat) May 6, 2021

"Your entire life you've been horny on main." pic.twitter.com/qobl3Z5WTN — A_Man_In_Yellow (@A_MAN_IN_YELL0W) May 6, 2021

The hottest movie of the spring, Spiral: From the Book of Saw, comes out on May 15.