Let’s Count The Number Of Times Samuel L. Jackson Swears In The New ‘Shaft’ Trailer

06.04.19 2 hours ago

The new Shaft, the one that brings together three generations of gentlemen (Samuel L. Jackson, Jessie T. Usher, and Richard Roundtree), with the last name Shaft, is rated R for “pervasive language, violence, sexual content, some drug material, and brief nudity.” A Samuel L. Jackson movie with “pervasive language”? Well, I never! In fact, the Captain Marvel star swears three times (not including one racial slur) in the first 15 seconds of the restricted trailer above, and nine times total. My personal favorite: “He thinks he’s black James Bond.” “If that motherf*cker was real, he’d think he was me.”

There’s also one reference to SLJ getting confused for Laurence Fishburne. No wonder he’s so f*cking upset. Here’s the official plot summary:

JJ, aka John Shaft Jr., may be a cyber security expert with a degree from MIT, but to uncover the truth behind his best friend’s untimely death, he needs an education only his dad can provide. Absent throughout JJ’s youth, the legendary locked-and-loaded John Shaft agrees to help his progeny navigate Harlem’s heroin-infested underbelly. And while JJ’s own FBI analyst’s badge may clash with his dad’s trademark leather duster, there’s no denying family. Besides, Shaft’s got an agenda of his own, and a score to settle that’s professional and personal.

Shaft, which also stars Regina Hall (who drops a few swears herself), Alexandra Shipp, Matt Lauria, Titus Welliver, and Method Man, opens on June 14. It should not be confused with the other movies titled Shaft.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Samuel L. Jackson
TAGSSamuel L. JacksonSHAFT

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

06.04.19 4 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.04.19 9 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.03.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.03.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.28.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.28.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP