The new Shaft, the one that brings together three generations of gentlemen (Samuel L. Jackson, Jessie T. Usher, and Richard Roundtree), with the last name Shaft, is rated R for “pervasive language, violence, sexual content, some drug material, and brief nudity.” A Samuel L. Jackson movie with “pervasive language”? Well, I never! In fact, the Captain Marvel star swears three times (not including one racial slur) in the first 15 seconds of the restricted trailer above, and nine times total. My personal favorite: “He thinks he’s black James Bond.” “If that motherf*cker was real, he’d think he was me.”
There’s also one reference to SLJ getting confused for Laurence Fishburne. No wonder he’s so f*cking upset. Here’s the official plot summary:
JJ, aka John Shaft Jr., may be a cyber security expert with a degree from MIT, but to uncover the truth behind his best friend’s untimely death, he needs an education only his dad can provide. Absent throughout JJ’s youth, the legendary locked-and-loaded John Shaft agrees to help his progeny navigate Harlem’s heroin-infested underbelly. And while JJ’s own FBI analyst’s badge may clash with his dad’s trademark leather duster, there’s no denying family. Besides, Shaft’s got an agenda of his own, and a score to settle that’s professional and personal.
Shaft, which also stars Regina Hall (who drops a few swears herself), Alexandra Shipp, Matt Lauria, Titus Welliver, and Method Man, opens on June 14. It should not be confused with the other movies titled Shaft.