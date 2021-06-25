Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals gave NBA fans plenty to get excited about, but Marvel enthusiasts got their fill of excitement before the game even started. ESPN gave fans a new trailer for Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings on Thursday night, airing during NBA Countdown before the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers squared off at Staples Center.

The trailer shows our closest look yet at the world of Shang-Chi, laying the groundwork for a young Marvel hero trying to prove his father wrong in what appears to be a film leading to their inevitable showdown.

“Throughout my life the ten rings gave my family power,” a voice says during the trailer, speaking to a young boy. “If you want them to be yours someday you have to show me you’re strong enough to carry their power.”

There are training montages, huge battle scenes and a lot of scaffolding as the trailer jumps from vibrant night scenes to more ancient-looking landscapes. At one point, what looks like a large lion throws a man an absurd distance. Oh, and there’s apparently an underwater dragon encounter.

Awkwafina makes a brief appearance in the trailer beside Simu Liu when speaking about his fruitless attempt to escape his past in San Francisco.

“I thought I could change my name, start a new life,” Shang-Chi says. “But I could never escape his shadow.”

We’ll see just what Shang-Chi has in store for the MCU when The Legend Of The Ten Rings hits theaters on September 3.