Following Monday night’s all-out red carpet premiere, the first reactions to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings are flying in. The overwhelming consensus is that the film truly delivers in the action department, but it also surprises in delivering a family drama that gets surprisingly dark for a Marvel movie. Simu Liu also gets some nice shout-outs as a new Avengers team begins to come together for Phase 4 of the MCU.

“Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings is PHENOMENAL,” Wendy Lee Szany of the Hollywoods Critic Association writes. “Get hyped. Even fight scene/action sequence is better than the last. @SimuLiu fully embraces the marvel superhero role. Amazing imagery. Killer soundtrack. You’ll want to see this on the big screen.”

#ShangChi is an absolute triumph, unexpectedly spiritual and emotionally complex, with some of the very best action in the MCU,” Drew Taylor writes. “@SimuLiu is your new favorite Avenger and the movie’s myriad influences (everything from Jackie Chan to Hayao Miyazaki) pay off big time). Astounding.”

Here are some more reactions to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings:

#ShangChi is fantastic. It's full of INCREDIBLE, beautifully choreographed fight scenes and full of badass women. Get ready to know Simu Liu's name if you don't already. Marvel has another hit on its hands. pic.twitter.com/3efV1kzJ7O — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) August 17, 2021

#shangchi is like no Marvel movie you’ve seen. Love that it opens the door to a new world that I can’t wait to see more of. @SimuLiu literally kicks so much ass and he is perfectly cast. Got to see it in @imax tonight and this is how you want to see it. Looked and sounded perfect pic.twitter.com/43SaSxfx3m — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) August 17, 2021

OK, Shang-Chi is part Shakespearen family tragedy, part mythological epic, part martial arts masterpiece. It is fucking awesome. Never expected it to be THIS good. Stay for both credit scenes. Can't believe how much I loved this movie. — John Campea (@johncampea) August 17, 2021

#ShangChi is awesome. This movie hits all that Marvel does well (pacing, humor, character) and adds action like we’ve never seen from the MCU before! 👏🏻👏🏻 Lots of people are about to have a new favorite Marvel hero. Darker than expected. Loads of fun. Integral to MCU Phase 4!👀 pic.twitter.com/YI3jkwLuq6 — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) August 17, 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings earns the title of the best superhero film of 2021 so far. The action scenes are simply spectacular, especially the train & skyscraper scene. Best martial arts I’ve seen in a long time. Simu Liu & Awkwafina are terrific. #ShangChi pic.twitter.com/M0EEMJqKu3 — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) August 17, 2021

Here’s the official synopsis:

Shang-Chi must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings opens in theaters on September 3.