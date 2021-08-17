Marvel
Movies

The First Reactions To ‘Shang-Chi’ Call The MCU Movie A Rousing Success In The Action Department

by:

Following Monday night’s all-out red carpet premiere, the first reactions to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings are flying in. The overwhelming consensus is that the film truly delivers in the action department, but it also surprises in delivering a family drama that gets surprisingly dark for a Marvel movie. Simu Liu also gets some nice shout-outs as a new Avengers team begins to come together for Phase 4 of the MCU.

“Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings is PHENOMENAL,” Wendy Lee Szany of the Hollywoods Critic Association writes. “Get hyped. Even fight scene/action sequence is better than the last. @SimuLiu fully embraces the marvel superhero role. Amazing imagery. Killer soundtrack. You’ll want to see this on the big screen.”

#ShangChi is an absolute triumph, unexpectedly spiritual and emotionally complex, with some of the very best action in the MCU,” Drew Taylor writes. “@SimuLiu is your new favorite Avenger and the movie’s myriad influences (everything from Jackie Chan to Hayao Miyazaki) pay off big time). Astounding.”

Here are some more reactions to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings:

Here’s the official synopsis:

Shang-Chi must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings opens in theaters on September 3.

