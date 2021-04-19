Back in December 2018, Marvel Studios officially greenlit its first Asian-superhero-fronted movie, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and everything went quite well with production until you-know-what happened (oh, those delays). Still, the project aimed to keep the Black Panther (and Black Widow) streak — bringing stories into the MCU that weren’t dominated by white superpowered dudes — going, which was a wise move since the Chadwick Boseman-fronted movie arrived to massive box-office prowess and critical acclaim. Well, the intended inclusiveness is finally coming back to theaters this year, and the first Shang Chi teaser is here to prove it.

Star Simu Liu shows off his serious fighting moves in the above trailer, which is filled with elaborate action-fueled choreography (clearly, there’s a lotta Jackie Chan and Bruce Lee influence up in there), along with overview of the film’s overarching legend. Shang-Chi shall be drawn into the web of a shadowy organization while confronting the past and navigating a family legacy (he’s Fu Manchu’s son in the comics, although this film’s doing things differently with Shang-Chi’s father being The Mandarin, who’s quite unlike his Iron Man 3 incarnation and is portrayed here by Tony Leung). Liu unveiled a poster.

Whoever said that you could only RECEIVE presents on your birthday? Today, I’m giving you your VERY FIRST LOOK at the teaser poster for @ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings!! Coming to theatres September 3rd (trailer drops in a few weeks). WE’RE ALMOST THERE, PEOPLE!!!! pic.twitter.com/Kzgkg8djeQ — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) April 19, 2021

From the very beginning of this film’s inception (and according to the first heads-up from Deadline), production efforts were carried out in as authentic a manner as possible with Marvel filling the production with Asian and Asian American filmmakers, including director Destin Daniel Cretton and screenwriter Dave Callaham. The film’s cast includes Tony Leung, Awkwafina (who’s seemingly in everything these days), Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng.

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will (we hope!) arrive on September 3.