Six Actors You May Have Forgotten Were In ‘Back To The Future Part II’

The other day when I was watching Back to the Future Part II to prepare for our look at what the main cast and the filmmakers have been up to , I was kind of surprised that I had forgotten about all of the cameos and notable debuts on display in the film.

Personally, I love to see an actor taking their first steps out of the primordial ooze and onto the big screen just as much as I love a good cameo, so in honor of those small but vital performances, here’s a look at six notable actors that you may have forgotten were in Back to the Future Part II.

Whitey (Jason Scott Lee)

In Back to the Future, Thomas F. Wilson delivered a nice performance as the kind of unrelenting, over-confident, and hollow bully that lives within all of our nightmares as Biff Tannen. In Back to the Future Part II, though, Wilson played Biff’s grandson, Griff, like a cartoon character.

Because of this amped up performance, once could easily forget about the members of Griff’s crew that hung out in Wilson’s shadow, but that’s not to say that they didn’t at least try to keep pace. The best example of that occurs during Jason Scott Lee’s big moment when he advises Marty McFly on the one thing that he needs to run a hoverboard: power.

Following his moment in the sun as Whitey in Back to the Future Part II, Lee continued to work his way up the ladder before nabbing the role of Bruce Lee in Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story. A starring role as Mowgli in Disney’s live-action Jungle Book adaptation followed, but soon the good material started to dry up. Things have started to look up for Scott lately, though. He’s got, what seems like, a pretty major role in the Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon Netflix original film and he’s appearing opposite Jeff Bridges and Kit Harrington from Game of Thrones in Seventh Son.

Match (Billy Zane)

As one of Biff’s boys, Billy Zane had the somewhat unique opportunity to be in both the first and second Back to the Future film, aging up beside Wilson to portray Match in his middle years when he was rocking a cowboy hat in part II.

A 19-year-old actor with no screen credits when he first booked the role in Back to the Future, Zane graduated to a starring role in Dead Calm with Sam Neill and Nicole Kidman shortly after the second film, setting him off on a path that would lead to starring roles in The Phantom (a box office failure), Titanic (not a box office failure), and his most crucial role: Billy Zane in Zoolander (a success that cannot be calculated in mere dollars and cents).

Things have been a little less high profile for Zane over the last decade, but he’s worked steadily and he he has a promising pilot called Mad Dogs that will be up for consideration on Amazon next year. He’s also the swiss army knife of handsomeness, possessing a unique ability to pull off seemingly any look. Seriously, do a Google image search of Billy Zane. He is many men and one man all at the same time. He was also engaged to Kelly Brook for a time, so clearly he is made out of stardust.

Video Game Kid #1 (Elijah Wood)

Elijah Wood has been acting forever, it seems. A hugely popular child star who seamlessly moved to more challenging material as a teenager and later as an adult. He’s Frodo to us now, but it all started with a super-small part in Back to the Future Part II as a little sh*thead who doesn’t understand the brilliance of a retro arcade game. Sadly, the rise of that breed of unimpressed little sh*ts seems to be the truest prognostication in the whole movie.

Also, poor Video Game Kid #2. What’s his story?