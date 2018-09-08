‘Smokey And The Bandit’ Is Speeding Back Into Theaters To Honor Burt Reynolds

09.08.18 51 mins ago

Getty Image

There’s no better way to honor the late Burt Reynolds than to watch a Burt Reynolds movie. And while it’s lovely that Smokey and the Bandit — his biggest-ever hit, which made near-Star Wars money back in 1977 — streams on Amazon Prime, watching it alone on a computer is nothing like seeing it with an amped-up crowd cackling as Jackie Gleason, as Sheriff Buford T. Justice, repeatedly screams out the word “sumb*tch.”

So huzzah to AMC who, as per Variety, are bringing the rip-roarin’ trucker classic back into theaters for a nine-day run. From September 12 through September 20, you can take in one of the 1970s mightiest money-gobblers, and all for an extra-low $5.

For inflation nerds, though, that’s still more than one would have paid 41 years ago. Even if you use the average city movie ticket price of $15, that would have been a mere $3.63 then. What a rip.

Reynolds passed away on September 6 at the age of 82. He had not filmed scenes for what would have been his latest comeback role, in Quentin Tarantino’s next film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. In the 1970s, he was arguably the biggest movie star Hollywood could offer — a mostly reliable box office magnet who wasn’t above posing in the buff, blasting a big Cheshire grin, for Cosmo.

Smokey and the Bandit cruised into theaters at the height of his powers. In the first of a trilogy, Reynolds played a trucker and speed freak hired to smuggle Coors across state lines, back when transporting the beer east of the Mississippi was actually a crime.

That’s no longer true, but the movie still plays, with its combination of daredevil stunts and good ol’ boy yuks, plus a very game Sally Field as the woman who falls for Burt, on-screen and off-. Also, there’s nothing like hearing Jerry Reed’s song “Eastbound and Down” blaring out of modern day movie theater super-speakers. See if you can smuggle in a Diablo and Dr. Pepper.

Around The Web

TAGSamc movie theatersBURT REYNOLDSSMOKEY AND THE BANDIT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

09.07.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.05.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.04.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 1 week ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 week ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP