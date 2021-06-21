After seeing its release date delayed by over a year, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origin will finally enter theaters in July, and the film’s newest trailer is taking audiences “behind the mask” for the biggest peak at the the upcoming origin story yet. Starring Henry Golding as the titular ninja, the movie focuses on Snake Eyes journey to become the badass fighter that’s made him a favorite of G.I. Joe fans for decades. But the latest trailer is already showing significants hints that Snake Eyes will be more than just a solo film. Classic G.I. Joe characters pop up in the preview, and there’s deliberate talk of the rising threat of COBRA.

Paramount has been wanting to reboot the G.I. Joe cinematic universe, and just from the short preview, you can already tell the groundwork is being laid for taking another stab at the classic ’80s franchise. Here’s the official synopsis:

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins stars Henry Golding as Snake Eyes, a tenacious loner who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing something he’s been longing for: a home. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes’ honor and allegiance will be tested – even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him.

The film also stars Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Úrsula Corberó as Baroness, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Tahehiro Hira as Kenta and Iko Uwais as Hard Master.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins opens exclusively in theaters on July 23.