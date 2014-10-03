So, Is That Insane ‘Star Wars: Episode VII’ Spoiler Actually True?

There’s a spoiler for Star Wars: Episode VII going around the Internet that a lot of people are arguing about. The Internet seems split on whether it’s true or not. And far be it from us not to weigh in. Be warned that anything discussed beyond this point is potentially a spoiler for the ending of Star Wars: Episode VII.
…
…
…
…
So, that spoiler is about the ultimate twist at the end of the movie. Our heroes burst into a throne room, and confront a growing, dangerous evil that has been attacking them at every turn. That evil looks at them, removes his hood, and it’s…
Let’s season this rumor with salt, shall we? It comes from a message board, and if you click the link above, the site primarily responsible for this rumor seems split over whether it’s true or not. On the one hand, it’s a J.J. Abrams movie, and Abrams is notable both for huge twists and ridiculous amounts of misdirection to keep fans guessing. On the other, this is pretty much exactly the kind of thing a guy who wrote a Superman script where Lex Luthor is secretly a Kryptonian would think was a brilliant ending to his movie.
Do I buy this rumor? Not for a minute, honestly, and for a few reasons. One, Lucas may not have a vote, but he would never allow it and would throw a massive fit if it were actually going to happen. Two, as the link above notes, none of the concept art of the bad guy features him with a beard, and Hamill’s got a big-ass chinwarmer hanging off his face. The movie’s currently shooting, and unless he’s got a convincing fake beard he’s wearing off the set, no way. Three, this sounds very much like a potential ending scrapped during the development process.
That said, there are a few ways all of this makes sense. The first is that the plot McGuffin doesn’t actually belong to Luke. Think about the rumored opening of this movie, about the lightsaber and more importantly the hand attached to it. First of all, if that’s Luke’s hand, and it’s from Empire… how the hell did it get into space anyway? And how did it survive the impact? A human hand would not do that, of course, but Vader’s robohand might. Also remember that the rumored bad guys in the next two movies are revived Sith, and the Sith revival gimmick has to come from somewhere.
Another way it could work is that it’s not the real Luke who’s the bad guy, but a clone of him… and he wants that hand. It is exactly like Abrams to make us think it’s the lightsaber that’s the big deal when it’s actually the hand, and they can say it’s full of Force power or whatever. There’s a long tradition of poorly named Luke Skywalker clones in Star Wars mythology, after all. Also consider that, according to rumor, John Boyega is playing a clone trooper who broke free from his programming, so that would fit in with the theme; a Luke clone with daddy issues and no actual Force powers of his own would be a fun bad guy.
We will, of course, find out December 18th, 2015. But until then, be skeptical.
Michael Bay + M. Night Shyamalan = JJ Abrams. Jus’ sayin’.
“What an explosive-soaked, lens-flared twist!”
“BUT HE’S A GOOD GUY!”
[www.youtube.com]
this can’t be true. if he were only in one scene i don’t think they would be as open about him being involved. they would try to keep it a complete surprise. we’ll see when the trailer comes out. if he is nowhere to be seen, then…maybe.
Yeah, I don’t buy it either.
If he’s the bad guy, I quit.
It’s likely untrue, but if it were true, I wouldn’t necessarily hate the idea.
*said with all possible skeptical trepidation*
I don’t necessarily hate it either, but by the same token, it would be a lot of work to have it make sense tonally.
Well, and I could be WAY off on this, I think I remember some text from Dark Empire, the occasionally awesome Dark Horse comic series, where it was stated that Luke was learning of the Dark Side in an effort to destroy or somehow unify the two sides of the force. I also think it was stated that he was following in Vader’s footsteps. That Vader had attempted the same thing but lost himself in the allure of the Dark Side.
I may be making all of this up though. I do wish that were to truth about Vader instead of the crap we got in Ep 3.
I wouldn’t be totally pissed off at this ending as long as it fed into the sequels properly. But I have no faith in that.
Maybe this will be a dark trilogy to end the series, and evil wins! No good guys live! YAY EVIL
YEAH!!
They learn Anakin was cryogenically frozen the whole time!!!
Darth Vader was just the first of several Anakin-Sith clones!!
Evil wins and ruins the great reveal from the original trilogy.
I always thought Luke went bad at the end of Jedi Returns, anyways. Saw it as a kid, but I remember Luke grabbing his lightsaber and attacking the Emperor after being goaded, eventually just getting pissed, beating up his old man, chopping off hands just like was done to him, etc etc.
I figured the only reason it mattered that it was discussed that Leia could use the force (that boy is our only hope / no there is another) was cuz someone would have to hunt down the now unstable patricidal never completed his Jedi training Luke.
Luke did complete his training. Yoda told him so. Fighting Vader was his trial. And he broke the cycle by refusing to take Vader’s place.
So what happened in the cave?
The cave was vision warning Luke what would happen if he did give into his anger. He would kill Vader, but he would take his place.
I don’t like the floating hand thing. Like you said, there’s no way for Luke’s severed hand to get into space, and Vader’s hand got dropped down a blast furnace in the Death Star and then the Death Star exploded. I’m not a medical doctor scientist but I’m going to guess that a thermonuclear explosion that completely disintegrated a metal moon would cause more than superficial damage to Vader’s hand.
This just occurred to me: Anakin’s prosthetic arm looked like it was made out metal, as opposed to the plastic/rubber one that Luke got, and we never see Anakin again without a glove on it. Was he groping Padme with that T-1000 meathook or did he get some kind of upgrade along the way?
Man I hope he upgraded it. Either that or Luke’s mom was into kink.
I always figured he had a glove over it, like when the Terminator cut off his handskin.
Dan, I didn’t read the post or the comments, as some fans actively avoid spoilers… but if you really put up an article about “an insane spoiler” with Darth Vader in the banner pic, and the two are directly connected… I’d be really disappointed in you.
I figure this will come to your e-mail so you don’t have to read the comments: the photo was not connected. Vader was just the big spoil-able moment of the original trilogy.
And even though this will be all GRITTY AND SUPER SERIOUS FOR THE HARDCORE FANS, we’re already starting to see how placing Star Wars in other people’s hands isn’t as wonderful as it may have sounded. Sure, maybe a great filmmaker could have cranked out something awesome, but in the hands of hacks, it’s just really expensive fanfic.
This is not to say that Lucas didn’t drive things into the ground, but it was his personal vision; it was, for lack of a better term, Star Wars. This just sounds like a typical summer blockbuster with Star Wars terminology and characters tossed in.
I’ll cross my fingers because I really really want to see a new Star Wars movie that I can present to my new kids, but if it’s just going to be more Abrams-Trek hackery (they weren’t BAD, just utterly disposable), maybe Star Wars should have just been left to fade away.
Nobody seems to be smart enough to hypothesize that it might be Vader’s robotic hand and lightsaber that Luke chopped off in ROTJ
You mean, aside from the article that you’re commenting on?
I read another rumour on /tv/ that Crystals would be the focus or the mcguffin of the film, basically theres a huge ass crystal that contains the power of the force and various groups are out to get it. It’s just as shitty as this rumor so i hope neither of them are true.
Um, Luke turns evil, at least in some of the comics he did. And he isn’t just evil against jedi, I mean he like crushes his own star destroyers with his hand. Well, his jedi phantom hand. Just saying. I actually assumed this is what they were going to do. Don’t worry, Leia turns out to be more powerful than Luke, even with the dark side and all.
Why are people so against Luke turning to the Dark Side? Maybe, in the years after Return Of The Jedi, Luke fell into a depression because he no longer had a cause to fight for (or quest to complete, as it were). This sort of thing happened to many of the US astronauts that went to the moon, for example, where they’ve just done the most awesome thing any human has ever done – only 12 men have ever walked there – and now they have to go back to, what, regular people stuff?! So imagine what it must be like for someone like Luke Skywalker who assumed this incredible power, was saddled with a massive quest whose success or failure would have a universal impact AND he’s stunned by the reveal that the main badguy was his father…and now he has to go back to…what…nerf-herding? Moisture farming? Bulls-eyeing womp rats in his T-16 back home? Fuck that. He’s getting depressed, probably experiencing PTSD, doing massive amounts of opium to keep the pain at bay and spiralling into a world of crime and violence. BOOM. He’s on the Dark Side without even consciously deciding to sign up.
Hes too powerful to not go to the darkside, it will start out with him trying to do good until he realizes they need a leader to make them do good. And thats a short slide to dictator.
I still say Darth Vader returns but he’s actually a retooled C3PO.
Its not really a spoiler if you’ve read all the books since the movie. He basically repeats the cycle he just doesn’t die in episode 9 he comes back to the light side
Who gives a shit what Lucas wants after the three abortions he forced on us?
If Abrams ever openly denies it to the press, that’s when you’ll know it’s 100% true, like Lost/Purgatory and STID/Khan.
This could also make sense if there were clones in the Star Wars universe, but since that’s never been a thing: No way could there be an evil Luke Skywalker!
My older brother use to have every Star Wars book ever written from the late 1980’s through the mid 1990’s… I do remember a series in those books had Luke as a bad guy. I don’t know the whole story line as I never read them, but the general synopsis that I can remember is that he turns bad guy and Leia and Solo are trying to kill him, but eventually he turns good again…
You can’t confirm rumors by comparing them to other rumors. You know, because the earlier rumor might still be bullshit.
I think it would be a good thing. That is how he met Mara jade…I mean she was the emperor’s right hand. He fell to the dark side and Leia was the one who brought him back
Well, one good thing about having terminal cancer is the fact I won’t have to suffer through this fetid pile of crap.
I’m pretty sure Luke goes undercover to the dark side to infiltrate and destroy in the books