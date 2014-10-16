So, Who’s Joining The Big-Screen Suicide Squad?

A day we never thought would come is here: The Suicide Squad is coming to the big screen, in an odd variation from DC’s overall plan. Everybody else getting a movie is some form of heavy-hitter; the Suicide Squad is… a bit different. So who’s going to be in it?
A Brief Overview
The Suicide Squad is a team of supervillains who go on high-risk, dangerous missions to reduce their sentences. It was originally conceived as an explanation for why supervillains get out of jail so quickly, and was unique for mainstream comics at the time: gritty, cynical, violent, and darkly funny. One assumes that will be the theme of their big screen movie.
Who’s Directing?
David Ayer, best known for Training Day, End of Watch, and Fury, out this week. So tough people on a morally ambivalent mission is kind of his thing, making him a good choice for the material.
Guaranteed Members
Without question, one of the main characters will be everybody’s favorite marksman, Deadshot. He’s really the central character of the book, aside from badass bureaucrat Amanda Waller, and has been for nearly thirty years. He’s also the only one guaranteed to survive.
Highly Likely
We’ll definitely see Deathstroke in some capacity or another. He might be the main bad guy, or he might be a member of the team, but DC’s been promoting him fairly heavily, even giving him a new comic book after his first go at the New 52 was canceled.
Beyond that, you’re likely going to see the only other member of the Suicide Squad to truly survive his time on the team, Captain Boomerang. Boomerang made it out because, well, he’s the Platonic ideal of a yellow-bellied backstabbing coward, a feature he will probably retain in the film.
Likely
Beyond that, well, the door’s open. There have been a lot of members of the Suicide Squad over the years, usually low-rent scrubs who die horribly, so DC can pretty much throw anybody at the wall to see who splats. That said, you can probably expect to see Count Vertigo, whose powers are well summed up by his name; Bronze Tiger, an expert martial artist; and probably at least a few random dead-meat characters. In fact, if somebody introduces themselves as somebody you can immediately spot as a lame-ass, expect them to become a smear before the end of the first act. Come on, DC, let’s see Bloodsport and Sidearm die!
Fans of the comics might note that I’m omitting one name in particular, Harley Quinn. It’s not out of the realm of possibility, I suppose; her current book inexplicably sells well and she’s a popular character. But by the same token, they just announced ten movies and Batman will only be important in three of them, and they’re not even doing another solo Batman movie until probably 2021. It would likely be just a little too complicated; “Here’s the Joker’s former psychologist who was also a gymnast he drove crazy and dyed white. No, we’re not showing you the Joker.”
No, if I had to lay down money, my gut tells me Harley will be getting her own movie in the near future. Suicide Squad is likely the test canary for putting out smaller, cheaper movies centered around characters that aren’t as well known, a strategy DC and Warner Bros. have acknowledged in the past. Either way, we’re just happy to see a great cult comic finally get its due.
My pick for Deadshot: [en.wikipedia.org]
Basically already played the character in one episode of Justified, and he’s a relative unknown, so nice and cheap for Warner Bros. Realistically though, they’re just gonna cast some young, fresh-faced actor, like they did with Flash.
Also, Mel for Boomerang!
At least you don’t seem afraid of awesome facial hair. Well done.
Harrington’s a good choice, I agree. Supposedly they’re looking at Ryan Gosling or Tom Hardy, but they should save the big stars for the moment where somebody dies.
When Harley’s current book started I hated the design and got it just because I like Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti was nice to me once. And I found that despite the redesign it sounded like the Harley I’d been reading since 1993. My list of writers that can handle her right were just Dini and Kesel. But the book still sounded like that character. I dunno if it’s still like that, I haven’t picked up a New52 all year, but I did enjoy it.
My main problem is that the book has shifted from Harley being a trickster with an edge to a dumb Hot Topic shopper’s idea of Harley Quinn. She just has no agency anymore; everything is either an accident or caused by her own blithering stupidity, and it drives me up the wall.
@Dan Seitz, I liked Harley Quinn when she was in Sucidie Squad. How is she in New Suicide Squad ?
Actually, is the New Suicide Squad comic good reading material ?
@B-MO It’s solid, I’m enjoying it. Harley’s slightly better there than in her solo book, and the concept of duelling leaders ruining the mission appeals to the part of me that likes dark comedy.
I enjoy the HQ run because it is one take on how she is depicted and perhaps showing her wanting to be ‘normal’ and yet it is still fun.
But it still has a stuffed squirrel that she imagines talks to her, HQ taking out a contract on her own life while sleep walking and some fun buddy dramedy with Poison Ivy.
The next few issues with Power Girl could be the start of more familiar territory.
And it’s a relatively cheap comic, which also helps.
@illocon, I think it’s a stuff beaver. I remember because in issue two, I think, Harley asked Ivy if she wants to see her beaver. Ivy got excited just to wind up disappointed when Harley show her the stuffed dead beaver.
@B-MO Yeah, and that was just the first of eleventy bazillion jokes about her beaver. One of many reasons the book makes my knuckles itch.
God, so it is a beaver. Why did I think it was a squirrel?
Well, she still has the beaver in five years time – so Futures End showed – so cue more jokes.
My memory – and I’ll have to have a look at the first couple of issues – is that they made the beaver jokes in a very obvious and knowing way.
I can understand why Dan and others dislike it – quite easily in fact – but I just like dumb stupid things and it’s a nice light touch.
This is a pretty easy premise to get right (though I have no doubt Warner Brothers will mess it up).
I enjoyed the “Task Force X” episode of the animated Justice League which featured a version of the Squad. I liked the idea of Clock King as the planner/organizer for the team. Also a good idea including Rick Flagg as the equivalent of Lee Marvin from the Dirty Dozen.
I also thought the animated “Assault on Arkham” had some good moments. I loved Amanda Waller easily solving the Riddler’s riddle and then snarkily telling him “I have Google, like everybody else.”
The Assault on Arkham was very enjoyable – the vast majority of DC animated films are, compared to the dross that Marvel puts out – and it shows how this team works with little to no introduction.
I would definitely prefer it if they have a fat, angry, badass Amanda Waller though, not the young sexy one that seems to be popping up everywhere lately. It’s great to see Batman get ripped a new one by somebody who looks like a middle school principal.
I really hope they ditch the Skinny Waller crap for this movie and give us the real Wall. The great thing about Waller was that she was decidedly NOT a superhero, but so intelligent, ruthless, and such a smart career bureaucrat she always came out on top.
I think they should go with CCH Pounder, who has already voiced Waller in a few of the DCAU projects. She looks like a harda$$ and based on some of her work on Sons of Anarchy I think she could easily pull off Waller in a live action feature
I didn’t notice your mention of CCH Pounder before I made mine below, but she is that character and I would be surprised if the character wasn’t initially modelled on her.
Do you think they’ll have a bit of “Secret Six”-y within the compilation of the story?
I ask only because the Catman/Deadshot camaraderie killed me
I really, really hope so.
This just feels like more of DC stepping all over their own dicks again and being waaaayyyyyy too ambitious and impatient. So they will be introducing a bunch of super-villians with no established film back-story, many of whom don’t even have established heroes to arch in the DC film universe. “Hi, I’m Captain Boomerang and I am in prison for being a really bad super villian and arch-enemy of this guy Flash that you guys don’t know yet. Maybe you think you do from TV, but not that Flash, the movie Flash you’ll find out about in a few years. It’s complicated… just take my word for it.”
Then there is AGAIN the possiblity of re-introducing established characters from the DC TV universe. Deadshot, Deathstroke, and Waller have all be featured prominently in Arrow. Deadshot and Waller I don’t love from the show (I agree that “mddle-school-principal” Waller is superior) but Deathstroke played a huge role in basically the entire second season of Arrow and was handled well enough that I’d hate to see him “rebooted” for the movie and, again, not having a hero to arch.
I think this is easily solved just by giving them some personality. I mean, it’s not hard to get the concept of Captain Boomerang. His name is Captain Boomerang. Everything you need to know about him is right there in the name.
Viola Davis would make a great Amanda Waller.
She’d be good. I’d also like to see Mo’nique take a crack at it.
I know they probably won’t due to budgets, but I would love me some King Shark.
MEAT! MEAT! MEAT!
“My name is Trixie. I like to party.” I have no idea why Ales Kot made King Shark say that, and I don’t care. It still makes me laugh.
Very risky, I think they want to have a guardians of the galaxy explosion for dc, you know something not many people were picking up the comic but since the movie merchandise like fucking crazy. I doubt it will be rated r, they would loose money. I hope for dc they do this right.
Yvette Nicole Brown as Amanda Waller or GTFO. I mean she’d be really cheap to get, and nerds will love her because she was on Community.
Nope. CCH Pounder IS Amanda Waller.
Did this come first or Marvel Thunderbolts? Because they have the exact same premise.
PS Jeff Parker’s run on Thunderbolts was awesome