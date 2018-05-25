Lucasfilm

[This post contains big spoilers for Solo: A Star Wars Story.]

During the events of Solo: A Star Wars Story, we keep hearing about this mysterious underworld organization called Crimson Dawn. At the end of the film, Qi’ra kills the notorious crime boss Dryden Voss and that all seems to be that. The villain is dead! But, not really. Throughout the film we are given hints of an even more sinister boss who Dryden Voss reports to. After doing away with Voss, Qi’ra makes contact with the person who is actually running the organization.

And it is none other than our old friend … Darth Maul (with Ray Park returning to the role).

Well, now it’s just “Maul,” since he’s not really a Sith Lord any longer (there’s a fellow named Darth Vader who holds that title when the events of Solo take place). Maul has been back in both Clone Wars and Rebels so it’s probably not too shocking for fans of those shows to see Maul back with robotic legs, but for people who only watch the movies, this will be a rather surprising development.

We spoke to screenwriters Lawrence Kasdan and Jonathan Kasdan about the return of Maul, a character who Jonathan wanted to include in this movie since the very beginning.