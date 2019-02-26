A24

Because the Oscars can apparently only acknowledge one horror movie at a time, Hereditary should have been nominated for Best Sound Editing over A Quiet Place. I still hear that creepy clicking noise in my nightmares. Maybe writer-director Ari Aster will have better luck with his next feature, Sommar.

And wouldn’t you know it, A24 has provided the first tease for that very film.

The tweet isn’t much to go off of — although I don’t trust those young women, or the flowers that slowly appear on their dresses — but that’s what the plot synopsis is for: “A couple travels to Sweden to visit their friend’s rural hometown for its fabled mid-summer festival. What begins as an idyllic retreat quickly devolves into an increasingly violent and bizarre competition at the hands of a pagan cult.” (See? I was right not to trust those girls.) The couple is played by Florence Pugh (Lady Macbeth) and Jack Reynor (Sing Street), while the rest of the cast is rounded out by Will Poulter, Vilhem Blomgren, William Jackson Harper (Chidi from The Good Place!), Ellora Torchia, and Archie Madekwe.

Aster has described Sommar as “Scandinavian folk horror” and “an apocalyptic breakup movie,” and that the “recent death of the main character’s parents casts a sense of dread over the proceedings.” Sounds lighthearted! [click]

Sommar opens on August 9.