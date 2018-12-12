Getty Image

We haven’t even seen a trailer for the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie and still fans are extremely skeptical of what they’ll be watching when the film hits theaters next winter.

The first poster didn’t show Sonic’s face, but the absence of a face is what alarmed people the most. Sonic looks, well, trim, and if the movie decides to go with the lifelike look for its CGI it could be a very disturbing hedgehog indeed.

This is a character that often looks best when depicted with two pupils in one sunglass-shaped eye, so this whole thing can go sideways in a hurry. As we’ve seen with the Detective Pikachu reaction, there is such a thing as CGI uncanny valley when the cuddly, round things we saw in pixelated video game form are suddenly made to look more lifelike, and Sonic seems to be skewing toward that category as well.

On Tuesday night, a Twitter user posted what appears to be a blown up cardboard version of a second poster for the film, which shows us a bit more of Sonic’s body as he appears to lounge atop the Golden Gate Bridge. That’s clever because Sonic collects gold rings in the video games, but many were more distracted by what Sonic’s legs look like.