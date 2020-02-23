The Sonic the Hedgehog movie topped the box office for the second consecutive week — an improbable comeback for a movie whose first trailer made it look like a disaster waiting to happen. Much of that anxiety stemmed from the titular character’s initial appearance, which led to the studio delaying its release and completely redesigning Sonic. It seems to have worked: Sonic is now the highest-grossing video game movie of all time. But not every trace of the original Sonic design has vanished.

Eagle-eyed fans pointed out that a listing for a “Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Spin Dash Sonic” toy still has a plastic Sonic that looks, well, like the original one fans did not like. The Jakks Pacific toy is available online at retailers like Target, though CinemaBlend pointed out that it’s apparently not available in brick-and-mortar stores.

Here’s a photo from the Target website that shows the wonkier Sonic in action.

It’s an understandable slip-up considering how last-minute changes can mess with production deadlines for movie products. Perhaps someone forgot to tell Jakks that they’d made some changes. Then again, it’s also entirely possible that this is modeled after the second Sonic design — it’s just not a great translation from CGI to toy. After all, it is hard to make digital fur look like molded plastic.