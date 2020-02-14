There were only two good days to be Extremely Online last year: July 18, when the Cats trailer came out, and April 30, when the Sonic the Hedgehog trailer came out. The rest of 2019? Trash. Unfortunately, the trash bin is also where the TEETH cut of Sonic went after the initial look at the blue hedgehog was met with mockery at best, repulsion at worst. But now that the Jeff Fowler-directed movie is out in theaters, and expected to do well at the box office, star Jim Carrey thinks the backlash was a good thing.

“It turned out to be a co-op where everybody was in on the creation,” Carrey told Fox News. “I think everybody felt good about it ultimately because Jeff Fowler [had] no ego involved at all. He just went, ‘These people grew up with it, and it’s important to them that we get it right.’ And I think it was just a much better movie because of it.”

James Marsden (no stranger to CGI animals) also put a positive spin on the reaction to the trailer, saying that it “put a massive smile on my face because I was like, that is the fan base, that is the passionate fan base who care and wanted to be right and wanted to feel good. You want to make everybody happy and get it right.” If your idea of happiness is Sonic doing the Backpack Kid dance not once, but twice, you will be very happy.

