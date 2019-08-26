Uproxx

When I attended Disney’s D23 Expo in Anaheim over the weekend, I witnessed a world filled to the brim with everything that one would expect. Mickey Mouse was there, obviously, along with a cosplay extravaganza of princesses, pirates, stormtroopers, and superheroes. The two biggest presentations (Disney+ and Walt Disney Studios) kept spirits high while unveiling tidal waves of new TV and movie content for the next few years, and overall, the event consisted of three days of nerd paradise.

Oh, and the Haunted Mansion also held an event to celebrate its 50th anniversary, but the real haunting — the Sony-Marvel Studios split over Spider-Man — overwhelmed the expo as a whole. One would have been hard-pressed to forget the increasingly likely prospect of never seeing Peter Parker in the MCU again, especially with that news dropping only a few days prior to panels like artist Brian Crosby (stage shown above) showing hopeful D23 civilians how to draw the teenaged superhero in costumed glory.

Of course, this is only one example of the Spidey-oriented festivities scattered throughout the weekend. The real kicker arrived at the end of Saturday evening, at Marvel’s 80th Anniversary panel, hosted by Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski and Executive Editor Tom Brevoort. They unveiled a special edition issue, Marvel Comics #1000, due to arrive on shelves on August 28. As one can see, this is the first time that Mickey Mouse will join members of The Avengers in the comics, and he’s presenting a celebratory cake to Spider-Man.

Uproxx

Yeah, this sight hits pretty hard. Early on in this same panel, Cebulski referred to Spider-Man as “this guy … that we are legally prevented from mentioning” before setting aside pretenses and uttering “Spider-Man” freely because the character infiltrated nearly every subtopic of conversation. It’s not like this could be avoided. Spider-Man’s webbing is an integral part of the Marvel Comics DNA. While running through the entirety of Marvel Comics history in this panel — and Spidey is embedded throughout the fabric of almost every title with crossovers, team-ups, and the like — Cebulski (unavoidably) mentioned how Sony acquired the Spidey license prior to Kevin Feige launching Marvel Studios. A chorus of angry boos then erupted from within the Stage 28 crowd.