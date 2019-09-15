Despite the fact that Marvel Studios once considered inserting a veiled Spider-Man reference into the MCU’s first post-credits scene, the partnership between them and Sony Pictures over the character is no more. Or, as Sony’s chairman and CEO Tony Vinciquerra recently told the press, “for the moment the door is closed.” Fans and Avengers cast and crew members have been holding out hope, though many are now looking to place the blame. Like Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors whose Captain America: Civil War introduced this iteration of the web-slinger.

In a recent interview with the Toronto Sun, the Russos were asked for their thoughts on the matter. Needless to say, neither Joe nor Anthony pulled back any of their punches when discussing it. “I think it’s a tragic mistake on Sony’s part to think that they can replicate [Kevin Feige’s] penchant for telling incredible stories and the amazing success he has had over the years,” said Joe with remarkable bluntness. “I think it’s a big mistake.”

In recalling their first Marvel outing with Civil War, Anthony noted that “it was so difficult to get [the character] into Civil War. It was an extremely long and hard process. But we were driven to help make it happen”:

“Disney and all the good people at Sony found a way to make it work and it lasted a few films. We had a wonderful experience with that and I think audiences really appreciated that marriage. But we know how hard that marriage was to make in the first place, so the fact that the marriage fell apart isn’t really that surprising to me and Joe.”

Seeing as how Sony had major financial success with Venom and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and critical success with the latter, the Russos’ points may prove to be unfounded in the end. Though this is the third iteration of Sony’s live-action Spider-Man franchise since it began flexing its muscles with the property’s licensing, and much of its successes are due to its ties to the MCU.

