Getty Image

Following the global box office success of Bohemian Rhapsody and warm critical reception to Rocketman, music biopics are very in right now (even if they’re impossible to watch without thinking of Walk Hard). The trend shows no sign of slowing down, either: Respect, starring Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin, is scheduled for August 14, 2020; Moulin Rogue‘s Baz Luhrmann is working on an Elvis movie, potentially with Tom Hanks as manager Colonel Tom Parker; and an untitled drama “about Yoko Ono and her relationship with Lennon” has Jean-Marc Vallee (Big Little Lies) attached as a director.

There’s also been talk of a biopic centered around Boy George, the lead singer of 1980s icons Culture Club, written and directed by Sacha Gervasi (Anvil! The Story of Anvil). “The untitled Boy George film will explore his humble beginnings in an Irish a working-class family, through his rise to the top of the international charts with Culture Club,” a Deadline report reads. “The larger-than-life George never disguised who he was – a fearless, ruthlessly honest young man with an open identity who was years ahead of his time.” But who will play Boy George?

He has an idea.

The singer appeared on radio show Fitzy and Wippa, and said that while “there’s been some really interesting suggestions” on who to play him, “one of the most interesting suggestions was Sophie Turner.” To those that told him “she can’t play you she’s a woman,” Boy George says “when I was 17, I would have loved to have been her.” (Via)

When Turner learned about Boy George’s comments, she tweeted, “I’m SO down @BoyGeorge.” She has the time, now that she’s free from Game of Thrones after eight seasons and Dark Phoenix was the end of her X-Men run, and the only projects listed on her IMDb, Heavy and Broken Soldier, are both completed. Turner is one of the most in-demand actresses out there right now — I say let her play Boy George; it’ll be a good trial run for when she portrays her husband Joe in the inevitable Jonas Brothers movie. Now that’s a biopic.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)