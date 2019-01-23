YouTube

Oscar nomination day is a chance for critics and movie fans alike to get their opinions about a year’s worth of films validated. Or, as is often the case, it gives them another slew of gripes about the makeup and voting preferences of the Academy of Motion Pictures Sciences and Arts.

That was once again the case early Tuesday morning, as the nominees for the 91st Academy Awards were revealed. The final lists also meant new lists could be published: full of snubs for directors, actors, overall films, and more. Representation for people of color on these nomination lists was once again a major topic of discussion. But the director of one movie that made plenty of snubs lists isn’t upset with the Academy for ignoring it this award season.

That director is Boots Riley, who also wrote the 2018 film Sorry To Bother You. The surreal dark comedy is a truly brilliant, bizarre snapshot of 2018. It drew rave reviews upon its release, both for the film’s style, its surprises and acting performances from Lakeith Stanfield and Tessa Thompson. Uproxx’s own Vince Mancini called the film a work of genius and his favorite film of 2018. It was not nominated for a single Academy Award on Tuesday.

As Mancini noted on Tuesday there’s something ironic about a movie centered around a labor dispute not getting a nomination in an award show that was primarily invented as a union-busting scheme. But Riley was far less conspiratorial and far more practical when addressing a lack of nominations for his film on Tuesday. The director sent out a number of tweets on Tuesday explaining why he expected the film not to get nominated and went into detail about the exact reasons why he won’t take away any hardware for it.