After ‘Toy Story 4,’ Pixar Is Releasing Two Original Movies

PIXAR

Four out of the last five Pixar movies have been sequels. This would be more alarming if two of them — Incredibles 2 and, based on early reviews, Toy Story 4 — weren’t so damn good. Still, I would rather Pixar try and fail with something new like The Good Dinosaur (or, better yet, try and succeed!) than churn out another Cars. But there’s good news on the horizon. First, Forky exists. Also, the next two Pixar films after Toy Story 4 are based on original ideas.

We already knew about Onward (March 6, 2020), the Tom Holland- and Chris Pratt-starring fantasy-adventure set in a world with “elves, trolls, mermaids, centaurs, fauns, satyrs, gnomes, sprites, goblins, and other mythical creatures.” But on Wednesday, Disney announced that the “untitled Pixar movie” slot on June 19, 2020, will be filled by Soul. The tagline for the film, which takes place in New York and the cosmic realms: “Ever wonder where your passion, your dreams, and your interests come from? What is it that makes you… you?”

Pete Docter, who won Academy Awards for Up and Inside Out, is directing the story… Oscar nominee Dana Murray (Lou) is producing. A voice cast has not yet been announced. Soul will be opening against Universal’s untitled Pete Davidson comedy, directed by Judd Apatow. (Via)

Disney and Pixar have also secured release dates for June 18, 2021, March 18, 2022, and June 17, 2022, although it’s unknown at the moment what movies will fill them. Probably three Forky films.

(Via Variety)