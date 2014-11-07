‘South Park’ Fans Have Taken Over The ‘Hunger Games’ Facebook Page With Lorde Quotes

Just as South Park has been doubling down on the “Randy Marsh is Lorde” jokes (in Wednesday’s episode, Randy insists, “Just because I make a good living with my music doesn’t mean you can just blow it all on Canadough!”), so too have fans of the show continued ya ya ya’ing all over the place. The 18-going-on-57 pop star curated the soundtrack for the new Hunger Games movie, which provided an excuse for Matt Stone and Trey Parker’s followers to make references on two separate Facebook pages, three if you count NAMBLA’s.

It keeps going, not unlike how Barbra Streisand still can’t walk out of the house without someone telling her, “You ain’t Fiona Apple, and if you ain’t Fiona Apple, I don’t give a rat’s ass.” Ya ya ya.