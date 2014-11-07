‘South Park’ Fans Have Taken Over The ‘Hunger Games’ Facebook Page With Lorde Quotes

#Facebook #South Park
Senior Pop Culture Editor
11.07.14 9 Comments

Just as South Park has been doubling down on the “Randy Marsh is Lorde” jokes (in Wednesday’s episode, Randy insists, “Just because I make a good living with my music doesn’t mean you can just blow it all on Canadough!”), so too have fans of the show continued ya ya ya’ing all over the place. The 18-going-on-57 pop star curated the soundtrack for the new Hunger Games movie, which provided an excuse for Matt Stone and Trey Parker’s followers to make references on two separate Facebook pages, three if you count NAMBLA’s.

lorde sp

It keeps going, not unlike how Barbra Streisand still can’t walk out of the house without someone telling her, “You ain’t Fiona Apple, and if you ain’t Fiona Apple, I don’t give a rat’s ass.” Ya ya ya.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Facebook#South Park
TAGSFacebookLORDEmatt stonerandy marshsouth parkthe hunger gamestrey parker

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 16 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP