Just when you thought Hollywood was out of original ideas, along comes Disney to turn an indoor roller coaster into a movie. The House of Mouse is apparently keen on turning Space Mountain into a movie franchise.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney has hired Joby Harold (Army of the Dead, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword) to pen a script for a live-action adaptation of Space Mountain, which has appeared in several Disney parks over the years:

Logline details are being kept hidden amidst the rings of Saturn but it is described as a family adventure. The project, which is in the early stages, is intended for theatrical release. Harold is currently writing and executive producing the Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Wars series for Disney+ and earned an executive producer credit for John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. He was also an exec producer on Underground, the historical drama co-created by Lovecraft Country’s Misha Green.

As THR notes, the original Space Mountain has been transformed into Hyperspace Mountain and even into a Star Wars ride in the past. That, however, appears to be a good thing as the movie can go in any number of directions as long as there is a dome and a roller coaster involved, apparently. The movie is reportedly slated for a theatrical release, but you know how things are these days. Hopefully, the line to get inside and see it won’t be as long as it is at Disney.

[via THR]