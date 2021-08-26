There will never be any shortage of interest in the legacy of Princess Diana, whose time in the British Royal Family wasn’t a hospitable one. The Crown recently pulled back the (reimagined) curtain by sh*tting all over the fairy tale, which led to the British government asking for a “fictional” disclaimer, although that didn’t happen. And the new Spencer film is sure to ruffle some feathers with Kristen Stewart portraying Diana as her situation becomes untenable, due to multiple forces including Prince Charles’ philandering.

She’s come a long way from lip-biting in Twilight for this Neon/Topic Studios film, and certainly, one signs up for a lot of criticism when portraying Shy Di, who met a tragic end. The Royals still go on the defensive whenever the subject of Diana’s treatment by both the Royal Family and the press comes up; yet Emma Corrin recently won an Emmy for The Crown, and it remains to be seen whether Kristen Stewart will receive a fair shake in the press or if Piers Morgan will go ballistic, as he tends to do.

The story takes place during the weekend when Diana determines that it’s time to leave Charles. From the synopsis:

The marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate. There’s eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. But this year, things will be profoundly different. SPENCER is an imagining of what might have happened during those few fateful days.

Also, here’s what some people are already calling the best poster of the year.

Spencer arrives in theaters on November 5.