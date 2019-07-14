Weekend Box Office: ‘Stuber’ And ‘Crawl’ Can’t Compete With Spidey

20th Century Fox

Last Thursday night, I attended a double feature of Stuber and Crawl. To be honest, I wasn’t all that interested in either film, but I was excited about seeing two films this summer that were not sequels, reboots, prequels, remakes, or part of a larger cinematic universe. I ended up liking one of them, Crawl, a lot, and Stuber, well, let’s just say I was happy to support Kumail Nanjiani’s leading man effort.

However, most moviegoers this weekend skipped both films and opted instead for Spider-Man: Far From Home and Toy Story 4. In its second weekend, Spidey had no problem putting down the competition. It earned $45.3 million and after 13 days it is sitting pretty with $274 million and $847 million worldwide, well on its way to $1 billion. Meanwhile, in its fourth week, Toy Story 4 continues to put up impressive numbers, bringing in another $20.6 million to bring its domestic total to $346 million, which is more than both the first and second films and not that far behind Toy Story 3‘s final tally of $415. Next week’s Lion King, however, will almost certainly slow down Toy Story’s pace. Toy Story 4 also marches over $700 million worldwide this weekend.

In at number three was the low-budget alligator-in-a-basement-during-a-hurricane flick, Crawl, which put up OK numbers despite the hurricane in New Orleans this weekend. Crawl earned $12 million, which isn’t too shabby considering its $13.5 million production budget. The movie, directed by Alexandre Aja and produced by Sam Raimi, benefitted from great reviews (88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes), which makes it something of a mystery why Paramount decided to embargo reviews until Thursday night. The film actually could have benefited from the critical reception, but I suppose that the studio didn’t have enough faith in critics to understand the film’s gory sense of humor. It is, however, a blast, and moviegoers gave it a B CinemaScore, which is good for a horror film.