No offense to Marvel Cinematic Universe stalwarts, but last year’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was easily one of the best Spider-Man movies ever made — let alone one of the best comic book adaptations in recent memory. Now that Sony is hard at work on keeping its license for the character with a Spider-Verse sequel due sometime in 2022, fans are left to guess which incarnations of the hugely popular character will be popping up this time. Will Miles and Gwen get to rekindle their budding romance? Will Spider-Ham ever dry his hands?

Or, as one budding fan asked the first film’s co-writers and executive producers, Chris Miller and Phil Lord, will the Spider-Man from the uniquely odd Japanese television series from the late ’70s get his chance to shine? It turns out, the answer is yes.

He’s designed! — Phil Lord (@philiplord) November 5, 2019

That’s right, folks. It looks like motocross racer Takuya Yamashiro, also known as Spider-Man, will be in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2. Or, at least a version of the character will be appearing somewhere in the upcoming sequel. Whether he and Leopardon, the giant robot he pilots to fight against various monsters, will serve as major supporting characters or mere backdrops remains to be seen.

Either way, the truly wonderful opening theme song from the Toei Company and Marvel Comics Group-produced series must be included in the sequel. It’s essential and we won’t take no for an answer, Phil.