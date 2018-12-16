Sony

After back-to-back weekends following Thanksgiving in which there were no new notable releases, Sony made a huge entrance with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse, the animated Spidey flick from producers Phil Miller and Christopher MIller (Lord also served as a co-screenwriter).

Lord and Miller, of course, are the go-to folks for movies that seem like bad ideas when they are pitched — like The LEGO Movie and 21 Jump Street — but are turned into great ones, thanks largely to their screenplays. Likewise, audiences initially looked skeptically upon an animated Spider-Man film running concurrently along with the third iteration of a live-action Spidey in 16 years, especially an animated film in which Peter Parker would be killed off and replaced by not one but several Spideys spanning across multiple universes.

However, Lord and Miller, as always, created a massive crowdpleaser that not only thrilled critics (97 percent on Rotten Tomatoes) but audiences, too, which gave it an A+ Cinemascore. The film also managed to earn $35.4 million at the box office, and while that doesn’t sound like an exceptional number for a superhero film, the week before Christmas has proven to be a great time to release crowdpleasers. Two years ago, Sing opened with $35.6 million the week before Christmas and sailed to $270 million domestic. Likewise, expect great word of mouth to keep Into the Spider-verse not only in theaters, but in the top five through at least the first half of January. That number is even more impressive given its relatively inexpensive $90 million budget. Once holiday sales and global box-office is taken into account, a sequel (or four) seems all but inevitable.