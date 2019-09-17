To promote Venom‘s home release in November, Sony Pictures released a new trailer that consisted of footage from the film re-cut to make it look like a romantic comedy. Apparently, this tactic pleased Sony executives, because they decided to do something similar with the home release of Spider-Man: Far From Home. This time, however, they opted to make a trailer for a fake film about Peter Parker’s non-American alter ego, The Night Monkey.

Obviously, if you haven’t seen all of Far From Home yet, then beware of spoilers. But the gyst is this: While Parker and his friends are gallivanting around Europe during the first two acts of the film, Nick Fury and his S.H.I.E.L.D.-esque team are trying to thwart what’s referred to as a bunch of “elementals,” with the help of Quentin Beck. Obviously, this all turns out to be an elaborate lie on Beck and the Mysterio team’s part, but we’ll get to that later. What matters for The Night Monkey is that, for a chunk of the film, Parker performs his Spider-Man duties while dressed in an all-black number from Fury.

This spawns the initial “Night Monkey” joke in the movie, and it only really lasts for a few beats after. But with this fake trailer, Sony has decided to do their own version of Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy. Seriously, I think you can hear a bunch of loud, Inception-like BONGS in the trailer’s soundtrack.