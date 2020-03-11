Although Tom Holland’s Peter Parker returned to the MCU after a brief departure last year, it’s understood that he’s a featured player for Disney, and might not appear in all that many Marvel Studios movies. Meanwhile, Sony isn’t slowing down where their Spider-Man properties are concerned, beyond a third Holland-starring movie. The studio’s rapid expansion of its own Spider-Verse is weaving an intricate web, and the demand is certainly there. Woody Harrelson showing off a new Cletus Kasady/Carnage look only helps to build anticipation for Venom 2, and Jared Leto’s living vampire recently went in for Morbius reshoots. Both of those movies are due in 2020, but what’s still on the horizon?

There’s a new mystery Spider-Man spinoff (building upon the winning box-office streak of not only Venom but Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) in the works now, according to The Wrap, which reports that Roberto Orci, who co-wrote 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, is throwing down a script. Reportedly, the project remains untitled at this time, so we’re only left to speculate on exactly which Marvel Comics properties that Orci’s exploring.

One possibility would be the Madame Web movie (about a clairvoyant mutant who can predict Spider-heroes’ futures) that was understood in late 2019 to be a top Spider-priority. However, Collider previously reported that Morbius screenwriters Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless are taking the lead on that project. Additionally, Sony’s still apparently developing an all-female spinoff, although one would imagine that the studio would seek out a female screenwriter on that project.

In other words, whatever Orci would be whipping up for Sony remains a total mystery for now (for what it’s worth, he briefly talked in 2014 to IGN about how much he loves antiheroes for spinoffs), and the studio has yet to comment upon the report. If it’s true, though, Orci’s writing and producing credits not only include the likes of Fringe and Sleepy Hollow but a few Star Trek movies and Mission: Impossible III. His work tends to lean heavy into sci-fi with bursts of horror and action, and that sounds about right for the strange new direction in which these Spider-Man spinoffs have been evolving.

(Via The Wrap)