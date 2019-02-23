MGM

Film director Stanley Donen, creator of some of cinema’s most joyful images, has died, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Donen was 94, and in the near-century he was on Earth he filled screens with all manner of entertainments, many of them musicals, including [deep breath] On the Town, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, It’s Always Fair Weather, Royal Wedding, The Pajama Game, Damn Yankees, Funny Face, and a little picture called Singin’ in the Rain.

On the Town and Singin’ in the Rain — the latter not only a great movie musical but a great movie about movies — were co-directed with Gene Kelly, whose light, cheerful effervescence matched the tone of Donen’s films. Meeting Kelly was key for the young Donen — a bullied Jewish boy from South Carolina who took solace in the movies, among them the first Fred Astaire-Ginger Rogers effort Flying Down to Rio, from 1933.

Donen would later work with Astaire, in his second directorial effort, Royal Wedding. He would also, along with Vincente Minnelli, advance the movie musical, turning them from gritty, modest entertainments into Technicolor extravaganzas. But he arrived at the job of film director, as many did at the time, by a labyrinthine route. First he took up dance. Then he moved to New York. He became a chorus dancer, first on stage and then, after relocating to Los Angeles, in the movies.