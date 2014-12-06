Roberto Orci Won’t Direct ‘Star Trek 3’ After All, Edgar Wright Sought As Replacement

J.J. Abrams is a skosh busy, so he’s not directing Star Trek 3. The job was handed down to long-time writer/producer and first-time director Roberto Orci, who co-wrote the two Abrams Star Trek movies with Alex Kurtzman and is (as far as we know) still co-writing Star Trek 3 with J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay. When Orci was given the job, he was already committed to numerous successful projects and had to step down from directing the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers reboot. He’s also a possible 9/11 truther who deleted his Twitter after a bit of a kerfuffle, so maybe we shouldn’t be shocked at this next mercurial piece of business.

Roberto Orci has exited the director’s chair for Star Trek 3. Deadline reports:

Roberto Orci is beaming off the bridge of the Starship Enterprise on Star Trek 3. Rampant rumors are swirling and I’ve confirmed there is fire behind the smoke that he won’t be directing. I even hear that Edgar Wright and others are on a short list to take the job. Orci stays on the project as producer, I’ve heard. [emphasis ours]

Edgar Wright on a Star Trek film would be pants-sh*ttingly glorious. I hope they can get him. If not, they’ll need some other director to step in and get their stank all over the third movie in a successful trilogy. Hmm, maybe Brett Ratner is available to X-Men: The Last Stand this thing.

Kidding. Kidding. X-Men: The Last Stand never even existed. Don’t be ridiculous.