Throughout the pandemic, moviegoers got used to studios delaying their blockbusters. After all, they couldn’t go to the movies. But even though movie theaters have slowly (if maybe not so surely) roared back, there’s still a whole lot of delaying going on. Disney bumped a slew of their movies, including MCU titles and the fifth Indiana Jones, to later release dates, partly due to production issues. And now Paramount is doing the same to two of their bigger projects — again.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio has rejiggered the release dates for two big movies in particular: Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and whatever their next big Star Trek movie will be. The former will be the first in the franchise since 2018’s spin-off Bumblebee, and the first in the main series since 2017’s The Last Knight, which noticeably underperformed. Originally scheduled for June 24, 2022, it’s been delayed almost a year, to June 3, 2023.

Rise of the Beasts ditches series director Michael Bay for Creed II’s Steven Caple Jr, and swaps out Mark Wahlberg for Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback. It even jumps into the past, moving things to the 1990s and bringing in, as per Caple Jr., “prehistoric animals who travel through time and space.”

As for the next Star Trek film, who knows what’s up there. We do know that it will be helmed by WandaVision director Matt Shakman (and not, alas, Quentin Tarantino), though it’s unclear whether Chris Pine and team will be returning. But Trek as an overall franchise has never been more populated, with reams of shows on the studio’s streamer Paramount+. That film, whatever shape it takes, was once set to drop on June 9, 2023, but will now do so “only” half a year later, on Dec. 22, 2023.

(Via THR)