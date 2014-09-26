Want To See The Flashy New Stormtroopers In ‘Star Wars: Episode VII’ Concept Art?

Even more purported concept art has leaked from the set of Star Wars: Episode VII. We’ve already seen these spoiler-ish images and Han Solo’s stylish new duds as well as a new design for the Stormtroopers. Now that same source, Indie Revolver, has shared yet another new look for the Stormtroopers. They’d been hearing rumors for months about Stormtroopers with chromed helmets, and now they’ve obtained two pictures of the chrome armor. It turns out it’s not just a regular helmet with a new finish, but a different, more imposing design:
https://twitter.com/HeroRundown/status/515186556790116352
Oh, you fancy huh?
Indie Revolver adds that “the chrome troopers do not actually wear a hood or covering in the film. The metal collar stands up from the torso armor and curves up on the sides before dipping down again at the back.”
And here’s a rougher sketch of the same:
https://twitter.com/HeroRundown/status/515202561667002369
Hmm, maybe it has better visibility so they can aim better?
Via Indie Revolver, The Mary Sue, and @HeroRundown
I like!
Although now we have Han Solo looking like Mal Reynolds, and stormtroopers who look like classic Cylons?
Something something throbbing erection?
Makes sense, the chrome is much easier to clean.
That first one looks like he’s reading a calculus equation off a chalkboard.
The second one looks like he’s figured out the answer but had already handed in his exam.
(X<)
The stormtroopers need to be chrome. More surfaces for his lens flares to bounce off of.
Good point.
TURTLE NECK?
I prefer Tactleneck.
@ThePirateSloth
Now I want H Jon Benjamin to voice a Stormtrooper
/DANGER ZONE!
These concept drawings do not have nearly enough lens flare.
Stormtroopers can only frown. :(
I like to think that somewhere the people in charge are sitting around an oval desk planning their power grab and someone has to chime in and ask… “I know this is a bit of a rehash from our last meeting but we never did come to a conclusion on what we were going with; do we stick with familiar look or should we re-brand the stormtroopers, a kind of Stormtrooper 2.0? If we want to my niece is a pretty nifty Graphic Designer she can come up with a couple of new design templates and in a week we all get back together and look them over.”
Marvel movies are doing really well now. Lets try to design the new stormtroopers with a Ironman/stormtropper look.
THIS AIN’T YA DADDY’S STORMTROOPERS> THESE ARE XTREME *GUITAR FIFFFFF*
Looks interesting.
Inspired by the Darktrooper?
They’re probably chrome so that lasers can bounce off their armor.
Google Chrometroopers?