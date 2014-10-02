The ‘Star Wars: Episode VII’ Leaked Footage Is Suspect, But Other Rumors Seem Legit

J.J. Abrams and Disney are doing their damnedest to stop any leaks from the Star Wars: Episode VII set. Most recently, two of the young lead actors have gone silent on most social media, presumably so they don’t accidentally reveal anything. As far as we know, neither actor has leaked information. But how have these efforts to stop leaks been working overall? Let’s check into that aaaaaaaand video footage just leaked. Well, to be sure, there are signs pointing to this being fake. The bootleg video was quickly yanked off Youtube — which may be why some are reporting this as genuine — but these screencaps remain:

https://twitter.com/SuperheroReport/status/517437755249287168

This is rumored to be footage of “Luke Skywalker’s home” filmed on location at Skellig Michael island in Ireland. Maybe it’s from test footage, but we seriously doubt this is actually in the movie, for several reasons. The guy in the robe is supposed to be inside “Luke’s Refuge”, but Mark Hamill’s beard isn’t brown and it also seems to have been shorter around the time of the supposed time stamps on this footage (August 1st and 2nd). Hamill did reportedly film a scene with Daisy Ridley at Skellig Michael around that time, but their scenes were filmed July 29th and July 30th. The time stamps don’t match.

But the speculation doesn’t end there. Would you like to hear the newest rumors about Max von Sydow’s character? (There is only one.) According to Badass Digest, the character who discovers a lightsaber attached to a (spoiler) brings it to a salvage yard where Sydow and Daisy Ridley’s characters work. Sydow’s character — who is “an old cyborg dude, a guy who maybe has dementia” — immediately recognizes the lightsaber and becomes lucid, telling stories about the past which would be familiar to Star Wars fans. Later on, Sydow calls a character (who isn’t revealed) and says, “It’s here.”

Which just brings up an obvious question: why do people still trust Max von Sydow? We’re onto you, Carl Adolf von Sydow.

