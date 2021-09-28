It’s a dark day for the Rebellion, but a pretty great one for Star Wars collectibles fans. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney and Hasbro have joined forces to create a limited edition action figure: “George Lucas in Stormtrooper Disguise.” The 6-inch figure is being created to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Star Wars creator Lucas’ production company, Lucasfilm, and is set to hit shelves later this year. According to senior director of product design at Hasbro Vickie Stratford, the team was thrilled to design the figure, and hopes fans cherish it as much as they do:

“As a lifelong Star Wars fan, I have both the honor and privilege to bring characters from the franchise to life in product form every single day. When the opportunity came to design the George Lucas figure, we were especially excited for this project. This figure is just one of the many ways we can honor his legacy for years to come and we hope fans cherish it as much as we did.”

In addition to stormtrooper Lucas, the figure comes with a removable helmet and blaster — though don’t count on the notoriously inaccurate gun to be able to pack too much of a punch. While the figure is a limited-time 50th anniversary release, it’s also interesting to note this isn’t the first time Lucas has been immortalized as a stormtrooper. Back in 2006, 77-year-old Lucas was transformed into a 3.75-inch stormtrooper for Star Wars Saga Collection. Needless to say, if you’ve got that lil’ guy, picking up his 6-inch counterpart seems like must-have for your Star Wars collection.