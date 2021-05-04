The dream of every 10-year-old after watching Star Wars for the first time has come true: Disney has created a real-life, working lightsaber. It’s debatable if we’re living in a more civilized age, but it definitely looks less clumsy and random than a blaster.

As part of May the 4th Be With You, a.k.a. Star Wars Day, Disney revealed details about the much-anticipated Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, where park attendees will be able to go on “an all-immersive, two-night vacation experience that goes beyond anything Disney has ever created before.” Here’s more:

Yes, that’s a new type of lightsaber Rey is holding in her hand, created by Walt Disney Imagineering Research and Development. Guests who experience Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will be the first to see it in action – along with so much more – starting in 2022 when this amazing new two-night adventure debuts. Watching that lightsaber activate right before your eyes will be just one of the countless ways that, from the moment you arrive to the moment you depart, you’ll be plunged into a Star Wars story where your decisions and actions – or even the casual conversations you may have – determine how your personal journey unfolds.

Along with the lightsaber, Galactic Starcruiser visitors will also eat and drink in the Corellia Dining Room (“The dining room is a bright and welcoming hall that will offer breakfast and lunch to passengers before transitioning each evening into a lavish multi-course menu of both otherworldly and familiar origins”). From the moment you arrive, you’ll feel like you’re on an actual spaceship, with viewports and a bunch of weird aliens milling about. I’m going to pull a Holdo maneuver if there’s not at least one Toydarian.

