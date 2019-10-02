‘The Rise Of Skywalker’ Will Answer Two Major Questions For ‘Star Wars’ Fans

Who is Rey? If you believe Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, she’s “nothing,” the daughter of “filthy junk traders” who sold her off for drinking money. Asked and answered! But, for better (more clarity about her innate abilities would be enlightening to discover) or worse (if it turns out she’s actually a freaking Skywalker…), it’s a question that co-writers J.J. Abrams and Chris Terrio have returned to in The Rise of Skywalker.

In an interview with Empire, Terrio said that Episode IX will answer two questions. The first is about Rey. “One of them is a simple one: ‘Who is Rey?’ Which is a question that people not only wonder about quite literally, but wonder about in the spiritual sense,” he said. “How can Rey become the spiritual heir to the Jedi? We kept coming back to, ‘Who is Rey?’ and how can we give the most satisfying answer to that not only factually – because obviously people are interested in whether there’s more to be learned of Rey’s story – but more importantly, who is she as a character? How will she find the courage and will and inner strength and power to carry on what she’s inherited?”

What she’s inherited is the title that once belonged to Luke Skywalker: “The Last Jedi.” Or maybe Terrio means she has an actual inheritance stashed in a Scrooge McDuck-esque vault on Jakku. But she won’t have access to it until she graduates from 12 grades of school in two weeks. I might be confusing Star Wars with Billy Madison.

Anyway, Terrio’s other question is one that has long fascinated Star Wars fans: “The second one is, ‘How strong is the Force?’ It sounds a little simple, but actually when you get down to it, that is a sort of Zen Koan that we would really meditate on,” he said.

As if “energy field created by all living things” didn’t already solve this.

Very scientific.

(Via Empire)