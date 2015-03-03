‘Star Wars’ Spin-Off Writer Says That Fans Should ‘Expect Everything’

03.03.15 3 years ago 4 Comments
In addition to a new chapter in the Skywalker saga releasing later this year in The Force Awakens, something else Disney is doing with the Star Wars franchise is making spin-off films not connected to the core of the universe. The first of the bunch is directed by Gareth Edwards and written by, currently, Chris Weitz. Regarding what fans should be expecting from the new film, the writer had this to say:

They need to expect everything because it’s Star Wars. They have to. If I don’t do that I’m failing in my job.

As for the secrecy seen on the film, Weitz also said:

[There was] a huge security component to it. I wasn’t able to see the script until kind of after I was brought on board.

Originally written by Gary Whitta, Weitz was brought on for a re-write after Whitta stepped away. Weitz went on to say that Whitta’s script is still at the film’s core, but that in the end, it’s all about what will best serve Edwards when he steps into the director’s chair later this year.

TOPICS#Star Wars
CHRIS WEITZ Gareth Edwards Star Wars

