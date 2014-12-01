The Internet Came Out In Force To Make ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ Memes

After watching the trailer for Star Wars: The Force Awakens on Friday, the fine denizens of internet spent the weekend talking to their family members and expressing gratitude. Haha, just kidding. They photoshopped stormtroopers and made lightsaber GIFs like this one.

Maybe the internet was worth it, after all.

It isn’t surprising that we had so many photoshops, edited GIFs, and Twitter reactions to choose from while making this post. This movie already inspired numerous memes just by announcing its title, and this weekend’s trailer garnered over 40 million views in the first 72 hours. It may unseat the Avengers: Age of Ultron trailer for this year’s biggest debut week for a YouTube trailer, since Ultron set the bar at 50.6 million views in five days.

We’ve already covered some of the internet reactions, like the LEGO version and George Lucas style recut of the trailer. The rest of our favorites are collected below.

Look, I'm really excited for the new Star Wars movie too, but those new lightsabers are kind of overkill. pic.twitter.com/Xn7A4eMpT8 — Brian Altano (@agentbizzle) November 28, 2014

Star Wars breaks the internet pic.twitter.com/VQd6nakpO3 — Darth Vader (@DepressedDarth) November 28, 2014

https://twitter.com/BallDroidVII/status/538508241014382593

https://twitter.com/BallDroidVII/status/538369680965402624

https://twitter.com/BallDroidVII/status/538375232311279616