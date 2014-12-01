The Internet Came Out In Force To Make ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ Memes

Maybe the internet was worth it, after all.
It isn’t surprising that we had so many photoshops, edited GIFs, and Twitter reactions to choose from while making this post. This movie already inspired numerous memes just by announcing its title, and this weekend’s trailer garnered over 40 million views in the first 72 hours. It may unseat the Avengers: Age of Ultron trailer for this year’s biggest debut week for a YouTube trailer, since Ultron set the bar at 50.6 million views in five days.
We’ve already covered some of the internet reactions, like the LEGO version and George Lucas style recut of the trailer. The rest of our favorites are collected below.
https://twitter.com/BallDroidVII/status/538508241014382593
https://twitter.com/BallDroidVII/status/538369680965402624
Ok, the Doakes one got me.
Doakes gets me every damn time.
A Starfish Stormtrooper is not canon!!!!
yeah, but it’s in the extended universe.
People are insanely pissed about that lightsaber, which is just a reminder that the internet is horrible and “fans” should be ignored.
I asked several “hardcore fans” why they’re mad about the lightsaber, which looks awesome in my opinion. Not a single one had anything more to say other than “it’s dumb” or “it’s not practical.” So… I think people just want to find things to be angry about. Anger is an easier emotion to hold on to than happiness.
Perhaps they’re afraid after the lacklustre prequels.
After all, fear leads to anger. Anger leads to hate. Hate leads to suffering.
@DravenCage….continue.
I wonder if they’ll go into more detail about how Yoda was secretly a Sith Lord after all.
I hear that if you are a Jedi and you masturbate you go over to the dark side.
If we learned anything from Attack of the Clones, it’s that the space-Catholic rules of the Jedi don’t do anyone any good.