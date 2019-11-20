With only a month to go until Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker battles Cats for box office dominance, Disney has released character posters for the final film in the Skywalker Saga. The collection includes familiar faces like Rey, Finn, Poe, Kylo Ren, and BB-8 (do droids have faces? Sounds like a Disney+ series to me), as well as newcomers D-O (it WISHES it was half as cool as BB-8) and Jannah and Zorii Bliss, played by Naomie Ackie and Keri Russell, respectively. The most notable omission is the king of cackling, Emperor Palpatine, but Disney and Lucasfilm will almost certainly do everything in their dark side power to keep Sheev’s reveal under wraps until December.

You can check out the complete set here.

In other news from a galaxy far, far away: Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has reportedly picked a director for the next Star Wars movie, which is set to be released in 2022, but she isn’t saying who it is. In fact, all she would tell Rolling Stone is, “We’ve got various things we’re looking at and various ways in which we can begin or not. As you can imagine. You know, do you go back? Do you go forward? All those questions are being asked. Do we stay in this galaxy? Do we go to another? The universe is never-ending. [Laughs.] The good news and the bad news. They have endless possibilities.”

We know it’s not David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, and Rian Johnson is working on his trilogy and Colin Trevorrow was “dismissed” from Episode IX (he still gets a story by credit), but it could be anyone else. So… it’s Herzog. No wonder he loves Baby Yoda.

