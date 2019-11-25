We’re mere weeks from a milestone: The (probable) final episode of the main Star Wars storyline. Yes, there will be endless Star Wars content, and another season, at least, of The Mandalorian. (And, soon enough, Baby Yoda toys.) But when The Rise of Skywalker opens on December 20, that’s it (almost certainly) for a tale that’s taken over four decades to tell. It’s a bittersweet affair, and a new featurette was just released with the express purpose of getting fans to feel the feels.

The featurette features little to no new footage from Episode IX, which will close out the most recent trilogy centered on Daisy Ridley’s Rey and gang fraternizing with older Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, and princess-turned-general Leia Organa. Instead it’s a montage hoovering up 40-plus years of Star Wars, from loving parodies to references on TV shows to behind-the-scenes footage to the movies themselves.

The video covers a ton of ground, and in only two-and-a-half minutes. You’ve Johnny Carson name-dropping it, possibly for the first time; references in Armageddon and on Arrested Development. You’ve got Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ed Sheeran chilling on Star Wars sets, and Kevin Smith’s Silent Bob grasping a lightsaber in wide-eyed amazement. Elsewhere, Homer Simpson ruins the twist to The Empire Strikes Back and Buzz Lightyear screams when discovering the truth about his real father. And, of course, there’s quite a bit of the late Carrie Fisher.

So whip out the hankies and get ready to reflect on how you’ve possibly spent your entire life in thrall to a franchise heavily inspired by a great Akira Kurosawa film. You can watch it above.

