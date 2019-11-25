We’re less than a month away from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and the trailers and clips keep piling up. In the last few days alone, we’ve seen a video celebrating 40-plus years of fandom and a “Knights of Ren” television spot, and on Monday morning, Disney and Lucasfilm released the first clip from the Skywalker Saga-completing film. In it, our heroes, including Rey, Poe, and Finn, are on the run from some Stormtroopers, who apparently fly now. It’s an action-heavy scene, reminiscence of both the Endor speeder bike in Return of the Jedi and Mad Max: Fury Road, and I can’t wait to see who the Doof Warrior of the Star Wars universe is. You’re right, it’s obviously Droopy McCool.

“We had more reshoots on Episode VII than this one,” director J.J. Abrams said about The Rise of Skywalker. “We had more story adjustments on VII than this one. We didn’t know if these characters would work, if the actors would be able to carry a Star Wars movie. There were a lot of things we didn’t know. On this, we knew who and what worked, and everyone is doing the best work I’ve ever seen anyone do. But the ambition of this movie is far greater than Force Awakens. What we set out to do was far more challenging. Everything is exponentially larger on this.”

The Rise of Skywalker comes out on December 20.