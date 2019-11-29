‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Was Screened Early For A Dying Fan

We’re still a few weeks away from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hitting theaters, but at least two fans have already seen it early. As caught by Entertainment Weekly, Disney granted a private, advance screening to a man from England, who is not expected to live until the film’s December 20 release date, and his son.

The screening was set up after Rowans Hospice, where the patient resides, sent out a request over social media, hoping it would be picked up by the right people. It was: Mark Hamill tweeted it out, and soon enough permission was granted. Disney honcho Bob Iger tweeted out news of the screening, which was held in the patient’s room, while Rowans Hospice, located in Hampshire, sent out an image of the happy viewers, with well-wishers in costume.

On Wednesday we threw a Star Wars themed party for the patient and his family. We were joined by Stormtroopers, wookies and droids and a brilliant time was had by all pic.twitter.com/SDAoUDIsXq — Rowans Hospice (@RowansHospice) November 29, 2019

The patient gushed about the experience in a statement. “I just want to say the biggest thank you to everyone that has helped to make this happen. During what is just a horrible situation to be in, you have helped to make some wonderful memories and bring some joy to my family,” the patient wrote. “I am a huge Star Wars fan and what I am going through is completely dire. Then to top it all, I thought I wasn’t going to see the film I have been waiting to see since 1977! I still can’t believe it. The only way I can describe this to you is to say that this must be what it feels like to be told you have won a million pounds!”

(Via EW)