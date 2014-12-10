Stephen Colbert Improved ‘The Hobbit’ By Cosplaying As The Main Characters

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Stephen Colbert is an avowed fan of fantasy in general, and Tolkien stuff specifically, even making a brief cameo appearance in The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, but now he’s taken his fandom to the next level. Colbert recently dressed up as Bilbo, Gandalf and Legolas for a series of covers and photo spread for Entertainment Weekly and, well, he brought his typical star-spangled zeal to the project.

Check out some of the pics below…

Man, I’m still waiting for that Colbert/Beorn confrontation. Sure, Stephen says he’s buried the bear hatchet, but I have my doubts.

Via ComingSoon