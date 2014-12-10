Stephen Colbert Improved ‘The Hobbit’ By Cosplaying As The Main Characters

12.10.14 4 years ago

Stephen Colbert is an avowed fan of fantasy in general, and Tolkien stuff specifically, even making a brief cameo appearance in The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, but now he’s taken his fandom to the next level. Colbert recently dressed up as Bilbo, Gandalf and Legolas for a series of covers and photo spread for Entertainment Weekly and, well, he brought his typical star-spangled zeal to the project.

Check out some of the pics below…

Man, I’m still waiting for that Colbert/Beorn confrontation. Sure, Stephen says he’s buried the bear hatchet, but I have my doubts.

Via ComingSoon

