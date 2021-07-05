Black Widow will finally hit theaters later this week, but don’t expect actor Stephen Dorff to be in line for a ticket anytime soon. The True Detective actor blasted Marvel films and called out Scarlett Johnasson out of the blue during an interview to promote his own work, calling the MCU film “a bad video game.”

In an interview with The Independent to promote his new film, Embattled, Dorff claimed to be “embarrassed” for Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson and other actors who choose to star in the coming book blockbusters. In the piece Dorff, who once played the antagonist in Blade, said he’s too busy to star in Marvel films because he’s on the hunt for a project with the next great Hollywood legend instead.

“I still hunt out the good s**t because I don’t want to be in Black Widow,” he says. “It looks like garbage to me. It looks like a bad video game. I’m embarrassed for those people. I’m embarrassed for Scarlett! I’m sure she got paid five, seven million bucks, but I’m embarrassed for her. I don’t want to be in those movies. I really don’t. I’ll find that kid director that’s gonna be the next Kubrick and I’ll act for him instead.”

It’s unlikely Johansson cares much about this kind of criticism, the aforementioned millions of dollars and appreciation from millions of fans probably softens the blow significantly. But we do wish Dorff luck in finding the next Stanley Kubrick.

