Shortly before Black Widow arrived in theaters, Stephen Dorff had some unkind words for the newest Marvel picture. The former Blade antagonist (he portrayed Deacon Frost) declared that he was “embarrassed” for Scarlett Johansson while calling MCU films “garbage.” That dust-up happened while Dorff spoke with The Independent to promote his MMA-fighter performance in Embattled. Dorff made it clear that he shopped around for roles, preferring to “still hunt out the good sh*t because I don’t want to be in Black Widow.” The recent True Detective star insisted that “I really don’t” want to be in Marvel movies, and “I’ll find that kid director that’s gonna be the next Kubrick and I’ll act for him instead.”

These remarks went over to a mixed audience. Some appreciated how he spoke his mind, and others pointed out that he didn’t feel too awful playing a Marvel Enterprises character, back in the late 1990s. Well, Dorff appears to regret at least some of what he said, particularly on how those comments addressed Scarlett, who he described as an “old friend” while responding to TMZ on the street. He indicated that “I felt bad,” and no, he hasn’t watched Black Widow yet. And regarding his remarks about feeling “embarrassed” for Scarlett, who he imagined, “got paid five, seven million bucks” (THR reported in 2018 that the amount was actually $15 million), Dorff wishes to downplay that sentiment, which ended up being the headline of The Independent‘s feature.

“I think that guy in England got me in a moment when I was just [pauses] sh*t-talking a little bit,” the Strange Days actor told TMZ. “And I felt a little bad about it. It happens sometimes.” He prefaced that comment with “I love Scarlett, I think that was taken a little bit out of context. She’s a great actress.” Dorff appeared to be happy to keep talking to TMZ while admitting that he is an Iron Man fan but, in general, doesn’t watch Marvel movies. Instead, he prefers darker comic-book movies like Joker.

Dorff also (while speaking with TMZ) issued a different sentiment for his True Detective Season 3 co-star: “I wish Mahershala the best with the Blade remake. Because they’re re-doing Blade and Mahershala Ali, we did True Detective together and he’s an amazing actor… I wish him the best with that.” When quizzed on whether he’ll appear in the remake, Dorff had an immediate response: “Oh, I don’t think so.”

(Via TMZ)