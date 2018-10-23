Getty Image

There have been — no joke — around six dozen feature length movies made of Stephen King works, and that’s not including short films, sections of anthology movies like Creepshow, and endless TV movies. Nor does it count the long list of King adaptations in the works, like another Pet Sematary. It also does not include all the short films made by students who bought the rights from the author personally for all of one dollar. As it happens, according to Mashable, the horror master recently did just that for two young students in Wales.

Since the 1970s, King has offered what he calls “Dollar Babies” — short stories he will sell to certain film students for a buck. One such budding cineaste was Frank Darabont, who in 1983 tackled King’s The Woman in the Room, and later, as an adult professional, tackled a little King novella called Rita Hayworth and the Shawshank Redemption.

Nowadays the “Dollar Babies” can be found on King’s personal site. He currently lists 30 short stories that he will sell to certain students. (It notes that no stories that aren’t listed are available in this deal.) All prospective collegiate adapters must do is fill out a very simple form, including a message convincing him to bequeath his content for a beyond bargain price.