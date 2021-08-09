The only thing better than artsy shoot-em-ups? Even more artsy shoot-em-ups, of course. According to a Variety report, Amazon has officially purchased the rights to the upcoming film written by John Wick‘s Derek Kolstad entitled Coyote Blue. Much like the neon-lit, hyper-violent John Wick movies, Coyote Blue is slated as an intense action movie with an ultra-lethal leading man fighting to survive, though the synopsis makes it sound a bit different from the revenge story we’ve come to know and love:

“The story revolves around an everyman (Brown) who’s hunted by a ruthless criminal syndicate for his mysterious cargo, and now must navigate the treacherous terrain of Route 66 while unleashing his lethal set of skills in a fight for survival.”

In addition to Kolstad, both the Emmy award-winning Sterling K. Brown and Star Trek: Picard‘s Hanelle M. Culpepper are already attached to the project. Brown, who earned his Emmy for his performance in The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story and has been nominated several other times for his work in This Is Us, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, will be starring as the film’s main character.

For Culpepper, Blue Coyote will mark her feature directorial debut and her second collaboration with Amazon following her work as director on the upcoming television adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s Anansi Boys. Coyote Blue also marks the second collaboration between Amazon Studios and Kolstad, as it was recently announced he is currently working on scripting a film adaptation of the Japanese action-horror manga Hellsing.

While we might not have a release date or any more information on Coyote Blue as of right now, with so many exciting projects in the works from everyone involved we’re sure the time will pass a bit quicker and we’ll have more details soon.