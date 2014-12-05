In April of 1985, Hugh Hefner — the Playboy founder and owner who normally walked around his mansion in a robe with a smile that almost touched end to end — arrived to the press conference he called wearing formal attire, his demeanor much less jovial.
I suspect this will change the nature and focus of my life. To have that experience and come back from that is something of a miracle and blessing. When you come that close to the edge and look over, the dramatic nature of what occurred gave me permission in a single day to drop the luggage of a lifetime.
Hefner was talking about the stroke he had suffered just a few weeks earlier, a stroke he attributed to acclaimed director Peter Bogdanovich, who had helmed classics such as The Last Picture Show and Paper Moon. Bogdanovich had not directly caused the stroke, but rather it was the book he wrote a year earlier that caused the stress-induced health crisis of the Playboy tycoon.
The book, The Killing of the Unicorn, told the tale of a beautiful Canadian girl, who rose to prominence as a Playmate, and then a budding actress and model in Hollywood. Unfortunately, the Cinderella fantasy ended with a shotgun blast to her face, a murder that Bogdanovich ultimately blamed — at least partially — on Hefner, among others. The ripples in the sea of humanity that this young, beautiful woman’s splash created do not end there, nor do they begin there. They start at an ice cream shop in Canada.
He may have not pulled the trigger but he is as much at fault as anyone else. Though I am not sure why he still thinks that Hefner is at fault. She wasn’t kidnapped and brought to LA by Hefner.
Eesh, everyone in this just made me feel icky and sad. Still, I’m digging this long-form/mystery pieces a lot, really enjoyable even if this one is maybe giving the guy who ended up marrying the sister a little too much credit.
Very well written article, Dariel. Nice job.
All three of the men in this story (which is really well written) are the perpetrators here and the reason this young woman was killed. Only one pulled the trigger but all three were using her just the same. Of course they’re all going to blame the others.
“… Snider had raped her, shot her in the face, then had sex with her lifeless body. After the vile act, Snider turned the weapon on himself.”
some deep, dark shit right there. It’s like the club sandwich of depravity: rape, murder, necrophilia, and suicide.
Well written article. I hadnt seen anything like this on UPROXX before. I hope the site does more in depth stuff like this. Very interesting!
Great article Dariel, and for the reminder that Fantasy Island was the bomb.
They try to make snider out to be the bad guy in the movie, when in real life it was the wanna be pedophile bogdanovich, and hefner played a part in it also. Snider would have done better to never let her get in these perverts hands.. And then the pedo boy runs up to Canada after her “younger” sister. Should have offed him before stratten and himself.
Dorothy Stratten was a victim of powerful men.
She would have learned in time who the users are and were.
However, she never got to that stage in her life.
If you are looking for blame, them put it on the man who killed her.
