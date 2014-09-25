Stream Trent Reznor’s Soundtrack To David Fincher’s ‘Gone Girl’ Now

Trent Reznor and David Fincher sittin’ in a tree, m-a-k-i-ng music that sounds like what David Lynch would listen to at a spa. First, there was The Social Network, then The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, and now Gone Girl, the soundtrack for which you can stream now. It’s 24 songs long, and if that’s not enough eerie meditative instrumentals for you, get some help before you murder, I dunno, your wife.

Via NPR