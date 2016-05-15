Studio Ghibli’s ‘The Red Turtle’ Is So Very Studio Ghibli

05.14.16 2 years ago 2 Comments

There is something magical about Studio Ghibli’s films. Each one is unique in its own way and highlights the beauty, whimsy and horror of life and the human spirit. While films like My Neighbor Totoro and The Cat Returns may have been a bit whimsical at times, they were contrasted by epics like Princess Mononoke and Spirited Away. On the other side of the spectrum are the more serious entries into their lexicon, such as the heart-wrenching Grave of Fireflies or Ponyo. Their films have all been labeled as instant classics in their own way.

The latest offering from Studio Ghibli looks to be no different. The Red Turtle is the latest film from a Studio Ghibli associated studio and will be an animated feature film with no dialogue. Thus far there is a release date of June 2016 for The Red Turtle in France and September 2016 in Japan, nothing for the rest of the world just yet, but honestly, there is no dialogue so it’s not like you’d have to worry about a language barrier or anything. The film is produced by Why Not Productions and the Wild Bunch in association with Studio Ghibli, meaning that it’s not really 100% exactly a Studio Ghibli movie, but we’ll let that slide for now because it definitely captures the look and feel that we’ve come to associate with the studio.

(via Studio Ghibli France)

Around The Web

TAGSSTUDIO GHIBLIThe Red Turtle

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 43 mins ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP